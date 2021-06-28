How Newly Hired Coach Ime Udoka Feels About Celtics’ Roster, Talent

NESN Logo Sign In

Ime Udoka spoke fondly and tirelessly about the “pillars” of the Boston Celtics’ roster including Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Udoka, who officially was named head coach of the Celtics on Monday morning, even acknowledged how those two players made Boston the most attractive coaching availability this offseason. And while both the 23-year-old Tatum and 24-year-old Brown were a consistent theme during Udoka’s introductory press conference, the organization’s 18th head coach also made sure to offer his opinion on the rest of the roster.

Udoka, 43, didn’t leave many stones left unturned noting the veteran presence of Al Horford and Marcus Smart along with the youthful potential with recent first-rounders Payton Pritchard, Aaron Nesmith, Robert Williams, Romeo Langford and others.

“You just see the growth and the potential. You have a lot of young talent that we’re not talking about right now, a lot of first-round picks that have talent. Obviously, you want to expedite their transitions and growth,” Udoka said. “I’m excited to work with this roster.

“Well, there’s an incredible amount of talent. I mentioned the former first-round picks and you can put Payton in there with Romeo, Aaron, Robert Williams as well as Grant Williams,” Udoka added. “It’s not just the two superstars and the rest of the team. Like I said, you have a good mix of veterans with Al and Marcus as well. But the young guys, there’s a tremendous amount of growth there, potential there. So we look to push them. We want to accelerate their process becoming veteran role players with our team eventually, and being on the court and doing big things.”

The Celtics are fresh off an underwhelming 2020-21 season in which they went .500 during the regular season before a first-round exit. During said season, previous president of basketball operations Danny Ainge and ownership came out and admitted Boston didn’t have the talent to contend for a championship.

Since then the Celtics roster arguably has got worse in the short term. Point guard Kemba Walker, an All-Star during his first season in Boston, was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder in a move to create financial flexibility. And while 35-year-old veteran big man Horford and 21-year-old Moses Brown were the package Boston acquired, its tough to say the roster on paper improved with that move.