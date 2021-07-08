Drunk Nikita Kucherov Shreds Canadiens Fans After Lightning Win Cup

NESN Logo Sign In

Even if winning the Stanley Cup seemed like a long shot by the time Monday rolled around, Montreal Canadiens fans were happy to see their team win a game in the Final.

Nikita Kucherov was amused by that.

The Tampa Bay Lightning, a team that operated this postseason about $18 million over the salary cap, won the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday with a 1-0 victory over the Canadiens in Game 5. If not for Montreal’s Game 4 win, the Habs would have been swept on their home ice.

After the Bolts won the Cup, their second straight, the festivities began. Kucherov, Tampa’s star winger who missed the entire regular season but was healthy in time for the playoffs, was half in the bag by the time his press conference rolled around.

He took it shirtless, and proceeded to rip on Canadiens fans.

“I’m so happy we, I didn’t want to go back to Montreal but they acted, the fans in Montreal, come on,” he said. “They acted like they won the Stanley Cup last game. Are you kidding me? Are you kidding me? Their Final was last series.”

