How Aaron Boone Feels About Yankees’ 10-Game Deficit In A.L. East

The New York Yankees have quite the hole to climb out of.

All season long the Yankees have underachieved, and with an 8-3 loss to the Mets on Saturday, Aaron Boone’s team is now a whopping 10 games out of first place in the American League East.

It’s a monster hole to climb out of, even with about three months of regular season action left, so Boone is only worrying about the Yankees instead of all the other teams.

“It’s not about thinking we can pull (a rebound) off, we’ve got to go play well. The history of this game is littered with teams overcoming larger obstacles than this with less than half a season to go. But I will say this, we’re getting ahead of ourselves, we’ve got to go play good baseball and become a great team and to put ourselves in position to even think about that. We’ve got a very important day tomorrow obviously, a double-header, but you can’t start thinking about a margin you’ve got to chase down. We’ve got to go play well and become the team we expect to be, or else that becomes a moot point.”

While the Yankees being bad is a problem in and of itself, it doesn’t help that meanwhile the division-leading Boston Red Sox are on an eight-game winning streak.

But the Yankees are behind the Red Sox, Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays in the standings, so they have far more than just Boston to worry about.