Connor Seabold Injury: Positive Update On Red Sox Prospect

NESN Logo Sign In

Connor Seabold presumably is knocking on the door to the big leagues, and his path to the Boston Red Sox should be getting back on track shortly.

The pitching prospect is in his first full season in the Red Sox organization, coming over last year in the trade that sent Brandon Workman and Heath Hembree to the Phiadelphia Phillies. And while the other part of the return coming to Boston in that deal, Nick Pivetta, has been an impactful starter, Seabold was considered more the prize of that deal.

However, he’s been dealing with an elbow injury for about two months that the Red Sox have been extremely careful with, as “elbow soreness” always is concerning to hear when it comes to a pitcher.

Things are trending in the right direction though, according to Sox manager Alex Cora, who indicated Saturday that Seabold progressed to throwing live batting practice this week.

Seabold is a likely candidate to get a September call-up if he stays healthy and pitches like he’s capable of in the next two months. Along with Tanner Houck, Seabold is one of just a few pitching prospects in the minors that also are on Boston’s 40-man roster.

With there not being a 2020 minor league season, Seabold has not pitched in an official game since the 2019 campaign.