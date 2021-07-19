NESN Logo Sign In

It looks like Yankees fans continued to act up, even after the incident with Alex Verdugo on Saturday night.

A fan at Yankee Stadium was banned for life after throwing a ball at the Boston Red Sox outfielder and hitting him in the back. According to Jason Varitek’s wife, Catherine, that wasn’t all. Her family was subjected to harassment leaving the park as well.

“What our kids just went through walking to our car in Yankee Stadium was scary,” Catherine shared via Twitter following New York’s 3-1 win over Boston.

“I am not talking about ‘Curse Words’ Someone SPIT on my 9 year old daughter for wearing her Varitek jersey,” Catherine alleged.

No word on if anyone was disciplined for what happened, but we hope no reports surface with similar behavior after Sunday night’s series finale.