Video Shows Ejection Of Fan Who Allegedly Threw Ball At Alex Verdugo

Saturday night’s Red Sox-Yankees game featured a great pitcher’s duel and the big league debut of a potential star. But those highlights were overshadowed by an unfortunate incident.

Tensions rose in the sixth inning of New York’s eventual 3-1 win after a fan threw a baseball at Alex Verdugo. Prior to the start of the frame, Verdugo tried to throw a ball to a young Red Sox fan in the left field bleachers but missed his mark. It ended up in the possession of a Yankees fan, who threw the ball back onto the field and struck Verdugo in the back.

An irate Verdugo, as well as his Red Sox teammates, briefly were pulled off the field in an effort to calm everything down. During the game pause, the fan who allegedly threw the ball at Verdugo was located and removed by security. Another fan who was sitting nearby captured video of the ejection and shared it on social media.

You can watch the scene unfold here.

The strongest remarks about the incident after the game came from Aaron Boone. The Yankees manager called the act “awful and embarrassing” and hoped the fan who threw the ball was sent to jail.