Aric Almirola Wins Wild Foxwoods 301, Earns Spot In NASCAR Playoffs

LOUDON, N.H. — Aric Almirola is in the NASCAR Playoffs.
The Stewart-Haas Racing driver led 25 laps and took the checkered flag Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in the 293-lap Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, which was shortened due to darkness. The win was Almirola’s first since 2018, and earned him a spot in the playoffs despite entering the race 27th in the NASCAR standings.
Christopher Bell, Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney rounded out the top five.
Almirola will receive two trophies for his performance Sunday at New Hampshire Speedway, but he probably deserves three. The 37-year-old won races against weather, time and his competitors at the “Magic Mile.”
Sunday’s race began on a controversial note, with a heavy downpour causing multiple wrecks on Lap 6 and an ensuing lengthy rain delay. With the race starting around 3:30 p.m. and sunset scheduled for just after 8 p.m., time always was going to be tight at a track with zero light towers — and the six cautions didn’t help. On Lap 282, NASCAR announced the race would end after 10 more laps, with no overtime.
Almirola ultimately prevailed, holding off a hard-charging Bell while emerging from a field that saw a highly competitive Team Penske trio battling for top-five positions throughout.
The veteran driver was understandably emotional after the race.
“This is by far one of my favorite racetracks,” the Floridian said during an NBC Sports interview. “I love coming up to the New England area and racing, I love this racetrack. I had this race won a couple years ago and I gave it away. … And I am so glad to win a race here with this race team.
” … We’ve been through so much and I’ve just stood the test, kept the faith. The team, everybody, they’ve just been working so hard. … There’s been so many people that’ve just continued to support us through, like, the crappiest year ever. Man, this feels so good for them.”
Almirola added: “There is no doubt that we have troubled. But guess what? We’re going playoff racing.”
Drivers now will go on a two-week break before returning for the final four races of the regular season. First up is the Aug. 8 race at Watkins Glen International.