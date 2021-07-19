Aric Almirola Wins Wild Foxwoods 301, Earns Spot In NASCAR Playoffs

NESN Logo Sign In

LOUDON, N.H. — Aric Almirola is in the NASCAR Playoffs.

The Stewart-Haas Racing driver led 25 laps and took the checkered flag Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in the 293-lap Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, which was shortened due to darkness. The win was Almirola’s first since 2018, and earned him a spot in the playoffs despite entering the race 27th in the NASCAR standings.

Christopher Bell, Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney rounded out the top five.

Almirola will receive two trophies for his performance Sunday at New Hampshire Speedway, but he probably deserves three. The 37-year-old won races against weather, time and his competitors at the “Magic Mile.”

Sunday’s race began on a controversial note, with a heavy downpour causing multiple wrecks on Lap 6 and an ensuing lengthy rain delay. With the race starting around 3:30 p.m. and sunset scheduled for just after 8 p.m., time always was going to be tight at a track with zero light towers — and the six cautions didn’t help. On Lap 282, NASCAR announced the race would end after 10 more laps, with no overtime.