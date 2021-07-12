Jayson Tatum Shares Why He ‘Clearly’ Should Have Made All-NBA Team

NESN Logo Sign In

After making an All-NBA team for the first time in his career, Jayson Tatum’s ensuing season didn’t deliver the same results.

Statistically, the Boston Celtics wing was better his last season than in 2019-20. But he missed some time due to COVID-19 and his team didn’t perform as well, which some docked against him.

Still, with a flawed voting system still categorizing players by positions No. 1 through No. 5, Tatum didn’t make All-NBA as a forward or guard. The archaic voting process is a different story, but nonetheless, Tatum wasn’t happy.

“Yeah, I was mad about it and it had nothing to do with the money,” Tatum told The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn, in reference to how being snubbed cost him a $32 million bonus.

“I just felt like I increased my assists, my points, my rebounds, I clearly had a better season this year than last season. With COVID and how it affected our team, I guess people held that against me. I clearly should have made one of those teams but it will happen, but just get better for next year.”

Tatum carrying a chip on his shoulder into next season should yield a different outcome, and we love how salty he is about being left off All-NBA, deservingly so.

“How could you watch my game and the season I had and think I wasn’t one of the best 15 players?”