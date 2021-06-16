NESN Logo Sign In

The NBA on Tuesday announced its All-NBA Teams. Naturally, it set Twitter ablaze with takes about who was snubbed.

There should be gripe about Kevin Durant not receiving any honors, though he missed quite a bit of time this season for the Brooklyn Nets. But so did Kyrie Irving, who isn’t the best player on the planet, like his teammate, and still made Third Team. And Durant, we should note, is coming off a torn Achilles!

Young stars like Donovan Mitchell and Devin Booker didn’t make it, causing some noise. For Boston Celtics and NBA fans alike, one notable exclusion was star wing Jayson Tatum.

He had a career year. The only reason he missed time was due to COVID-19. Tatum certainly should have made it over Irving, who, no disrespect, missed time for personal reasons, or Jimmy Butler, who played fewer games and averaged fewer points, rebounds and blocks per game with worse shooting percentages than Tatum, too.

We’ll toss Julius Randle a bone and let him have this one, fine.

But beyond how well these guys actually played basketball this season, the biggest issue should be with the system. An eyebrow-raising caveat, as noted by Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe, brings up the biggest flaw in the process of how All-NBA is determined.

“Interesting twist in the All-NBA voting,” Himmelsbach tweeted “Tatum was eligible as a guard and forward and had more votes than Irving, who made the third team as a guard. But Tatum was slotted as a forward because that was the position where he received the most votes.”