Joey Chestnut Had Bonkers Entrance Before Winning Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest

Chestnut wound up breaking his own world record

Joey Chestnut broke a world record Sunday afternoon, and only the those in attendance at Coney Island saw it happen.

That’s because ESPN’s feed routinely dropped during Chestnut’s run to a 14th Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest championship. Earth’s top competitive eater scarfed down a whopping 76 hot dogs in 10 minutes, beating his own record.

Thankfully, there was some entertainment before the competition began. In fact, Chestnut’s entrance probably was more captivating than anything that happened during the actual contest.

Check this out:

All the words!

And they kept flying as Chestnut was presented with yet another Mustard Belt.

And here are some other highlights from another weird Independence Day at Coney Island:

America.

