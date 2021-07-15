NESN Logo Sign In

It’s mock draft season.

The 2021 NBA Draft will be here in no time, with the selection show taking place live from the Barclays Center on July 29.

Of course, rumors leading up to the big day certainly have caused general managers around the league to adjust their big boards. So we’re doing the same here at NESN after dropping our NBA Mock Draft 1.0 at the start of the month.

Here’s the second iteration of our NBA Mock Draft:

1. Houston Rockets (via Detroit Pistons): Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State, PG

Rumors suggest Detroit is looking for other prospects, and drafted point guard Killian Hayes No. 7 overall last year. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported the Rockets are looking to move up for Cunningham and certainly have the draft capital to do so.

2. Pistons (via Rockets): Jalen Green, G League Ignite, SG

With Hayes already in their backcourt, they can complete it with Green who we feel has a higher upside and better shot creation abilities than Cunningham. Ranking towards the bottom of the league (27th) in points per game last season, they need a shot-creating wing.

3. Cleveland Cavaliers: Jalen Suggs, Gonzaga, G

Evan Mobley will be very tempting, but after landing Jarret Allen in the James Harden trade, expectations are they’ll retain him in free agency. And with rumors that Cleveland wants to deal Collin Sexton and Darius Garland ascending as a scorer, Suggs could be a good fit.