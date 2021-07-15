NFL Rumors: Deshaun Watson ‘Long Has Been Intrigued’ By This Team

NESN Logo Sign In

Aaron Rodgers might not be the only quarterback the Broncos are keeping tabs on.

While Deshaun Watson’s availability for the 2021 NFL season is up in the air due to his ongoing legal situation, the 25-year-old might not be donning a Texans uniform in the upcoming campaign if given the green light to play. Prior to the slew of civil lawsuits filed against Watson, virtually all of the news related to the three-time Pro Bowl selection over the offseason indicated a strong desire to leave Houston.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler shed light on Watson’s potential trade market Thursday morning. Fowler echoed colleague Adam Schefter’s sentiment about the Philadelphia Eagles, while throwing Denver in the mix.

“…We know the Eagles are well-positioned,” Fowler said on “SportsCenter.” “They have a lot of draft capital in the future, as our Adam Schefter pointed out. Also, don’t sleep on Denver here because I have been told that Watson has long been intrigued by the Broncos. They have good options on offense and Denver is believed to be one of the teams that’s, from afar, monitoring the quarterback landscape around the league, Watson included.”

At this rate, Rodgers taking his talents to the Mile High City before the start of the season is looking like a pipe dream. In turn, the Broncos might want to fixate their attention on Watson if the franchise is looking to make a significant upgrade under center.