One Patriot Won’t Be Sentimental About Tom Brady’s Return To Foxboro

'I'm going to treat it like any opponent'

by

It will be business as usual for the Patriots when the best player in the franchise’s history returns to New England as a visitor.

Pats defensive tackle Byron Cowart expressed as much during a recent episode of the IGTV show “Patriots Way of Life.” Cowart, a 2019 fifth-round pick by New England, explained how he’s approaching the Patriots’ highly-anticipated Week 4 matchup against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

“He’s done a lot of things for this organization,” Cowart said, as transcribed by Patriots Wire. “He’s coming back, but he’s coming back as an opponent, so I’m going to treat it like any opponent.”

Cowart continued: “We ain’t welcoming him back. We just (have to) play him. There ain’t going to be no damn ceremony for him or nothing like that. … They might clap for him, but there’s not going to be ? this is our opponent. Bro, what? We like to win.”

We imagine Bill Belichick won’t be very sappy about Brady’s return in the lead-up to the early October tilt either.

More NFL:

Cam Newton Has Great Take On Patriots Drafting Mac Jones
Boston Red Sox outfield Jarren Duran
Previous Article

Polar Park Wishes Jarren Duran Luck In ‘The Show’ After Reported Call Up To Red Sox
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson
Next Article

NFL Rumors: Deshaun Watson ‘Long Has Been Intrigued’ By This Team

Picked For You

Related