NHL Draft Live Stream: Watch Round 1 Picks Online, On TV

A group of players will take a giant step toward fulfilling their hockey dreams at the 2021 Entry NHL Draft.

The NHL will hold the first round of the draft Friday night. Thirty-one players will learn in which organizations they’ll start their professional careers and begin plotting their respective courses to the NHL.

The Buffalo Sabres own the No. 1 overall pick, and the expansion Seattle Kraken will make the second selection. The Boston Bruins own the 21st pick, and there’s plenty of speculation over whom they’ll draft.

Here’s how to watch the first round of the 2021 NHL Draft in the United States:

When: Friday, July 23, at 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live Stream: Fubo.TV — Free Trial | Watch ESPN