What Jarrett Stidham’s Back Surgery Means For Patriots’ QB Battle

The injury that has prevented Jarrett Stidham from taking part in New England Patriots training camp will sideline the third-year quarterback for the foreseeable future.

Stidham underwent back surgery Friday and is expected to miss roughly 12 weeks, according to a report from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. That timeline would sideline him until late October.

#Patriots QB Jarrett Stidham underwent successful surgery on Wednesday to repair a back injury, sources say. Stidham should be able to return in roughly 12 weeks or so, as the procedure was not season-ending. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 30, 2021

Fellow Patriots quarterback Cam Newton alluded to Stidham’s procedure after Friday’s camp practice.

“Shout out to (Stidham),” Newton said. “Hopefully everything went good for him.”

Stidham, who was a full participant in mandatory minicamp last month, was viewed as a long shot to win New England’s starting QB job. Newton and first-round draft pick Mac Jones are the primary contenders in that roster battle, with Brian Hoyer and Jake Dolegala rounding out the depth chart.

The Patriots claimed Dolegala off waivers from the Green Bay Packers earlier this week.