Patriots Training Camp: Observations From New England’s First Practice

Hoyer saw extended work with the reserves and actually finished the day with the most passing attempts, going 8-for-17 in 11-on-11s.

Newton went 3-for-4 during the lone 7-on-7 period. Jones was 1-for-4.

PLAYER OF THE DAY

Safety Adrian Phillips did a number on New England’s highly touted tight end duo, registering end-zone pass breakups on throws to Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith. Phillips also intercepted a goal-line pass by Newton that was thrown well behind Henry.

“That’s my guy right there,” said Phillips, a former teammate of Henry’s with the Los Angeles Chargers. “We had a lot of battles out in L.A. together, and it was no different. I don’t know if you could see, he was waving me out there when it was time for the play. Because every time we go against each other, it’s a battle. So it was fun to get one.”

“I have been going against AP for a long time, dating back to the Chargers days in camp, too,” Henry said. “He’s a tremendous football player. Super smart. It’s fun. It was fun to see a familiar face.”

The interception came on Newton’s final throw of the day.

PLAY OF THE DAY

Second-year receiver Kristian Wilkerson elevated over cornerback Dee Virgin to haul in a highlight-reel touchdown from Hoyer. (In Virgin’s defense, the pads he was wearing on his hands limited his catching ability.)

Wilkerson, who also caught a ball from Newton in 7-on-7s, is vying for a roster spot after spending most of last season on the Patriots’ practice squad.

ASSORTED NOTES

— One player who flashed during the second half of practice: N’Keal Harry, who recently made headlines with his controversial trade request. The much-maligned wideout beat Mills to haul in a diving touchdown catch from Newton and later caught a touchdown pass from Jones after losing Virgin.

It would be mildly surprising if Harry is not traded or cut by the end of the preseason, but this was a solid start for the 2019 first-round draft pick.