MLB Trade Deadline 2021: Blockbuster Deals We’d Love To See Happen

RICKY DOYLE: Indians trade José Ramírez to the Mariners

The soon-to-be Guardians still are within striking distance in the AL, but the uncertainty surrounding Cleveland’s rotation with Shane Bieber and Aaron Civale sidelined could prove too much as it relates to contending in 2021. And although Ramírez is under club control for two more seasons, the Indians could land a haul if they trade their best player, in effect jumpstarting a rebuild that feels inevitable after Cleveland shipped away Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco over the offseason.

The Mariners’ front office reportedly ticked off their clubhouse Tuesday by trading closer Kendall Graveman to the Astros. What better way to smooth things over than to acquire Ramírez, an elite player in the prime of his career (age 28) who comes with two bargain club options ($11 million in 2022 and $13 million in 2023)? He could be a building block alongside Jarred Kelenic, helping both now and in the future as Seattle looks to close the gap on Houston in the AL West.

ADAM LONDON: Nationals trade Max Scherzer to the Giants

This would’ve come off as a head-scratcher before the start of the season, but San Francisco has exceeded expectations and is primed for a deep postseason run. The Giants could use another arm to help this cause, and Scherzer undoubtedly is the best pitcher on the block. Not to mention, he reportedly prefers a move out west. With Scherzer aboard, San Fran has a real shot at not only snapping the Dodgers’ NL West streak, but also reaching the Fall Classic.

SEAN MCGUIRE: Nationals trade Max Scherzer to the Red Sox

The Red Sox weren’t thought to be in the mix to win the World Series this season, but it now seems like it’s not all that far-fetched. The right-handed Scherzer, 37, immediately would jump to the front of the rotation and catapult Boston’s odds to be the betting favorite. His arrival also would take the pressure off Chris Sale’s return.

LOGAN MULLEN: Nationals trade Max Scherzer to the Mets

This is a little crazy and definitely wouldn’t happen if Scherzer wasn’t on an expiring deal. But the Mets need rotation depth, and they are in perfect position to claim the NL East this season. They shouldn’t walk under too many ladders and just trust what they have, so going out and spinning a deal for Scherzer would make them among the favorites to win the pennant. There simply is too much uncertainty in their rotation for them to not go after a starter, so they might as well go after one of the best.

DAKOTA RANDALL: Yankees trade Aaron Judge to the Angels

Honestly, I’m not sure how the Angels make this trade work in terms of compensation and financial flexibility. That’s for the nerds and the baseball operations folks to figure out. What I do know is that Judge, given his injury history and underwhelming production relative to his ceiling, probably isn’t worth the money he’ll command when he’s a free agent in 2023.

So, do the Yankees ignore all that and re-sign Judge because he’s mega-popular (and also good)? Maybe, but I think parting with him now, when he’s 29, could lead to a decent haul of prospects and major league-ready talent.

Why the Angels? Because they need to make the most of the time they have with both Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout — legitimately two of the greatest baseball players ever — on their roster. Go for it.