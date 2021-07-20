NESN Logo Sign In

No laundry cart? No problem.

The Boston Red Sox have been celebrating their home runs this year by getting a ride down the dugout in a laundry cart at each ballpark. There was no cart at the Oakland Coliseum during Boston’s series against the Oakland Athletics, and such was the case against the Toronto Blue Jays.

But the Red Sox got creative.

And they had to considering they hit three home runs (including a grand slam and Jarren Duran’s first round-tripper) in the first inning alone against Toronto.

So what did they do with no laundry cart in sight? They hopped on a cooler and got pulled down the length of the dugout.

Check it out:

Needed to improvise on the no laundry cart situation after that inning ? pic.twitter.com/JRRCLDshy6 — NESN (@NESN) July 19, 2021

Hey, whatever works.