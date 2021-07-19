Watch Red Sox Hit Three Homers (With Hunter Renfroe Grand Slam) In Insane First Inning

Eight runs in the first inning? Not bad

by

Well, it appears the lineup changes made by manager Alex Cora paid dividends for the Boston Red Sox.

And it didn’t take long to prove just that as the Red Sox scored eight runs on three homers in the first inning of Monday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The insane start was kicked off by none other than Jarren Duran, who belted the first home run of his career with Kiké Hernández on and nobody out. Duran gave Boston a 2-0 lead.

Hunter Renfroe then stepped to the plate with bases loaded and unleashed a a 403-foot grand slam to extend Boston’s lead to 6-0. Renfroe’s blast scored Rafael Devers, J.D. Martinez and Alex Verdugo.

And after that it was leadoff man Hernández, batting for the second time in the inning. He proceeded to put an exclamation of it with a two-out, 434-foot blast to score Kevin Plawecki. It gave Boston a 8-0 advantage before recording three outs.

Cora said before the game he wasn’t concerned about Boston’s recent struggles at the plate, and it appeared it was the correct mindset. But the lineup change made to highlight Rafael Devers and Martinez, as Cora noted, seems to have impacted many others in a positive way.

More MLB:

Watch Kiké Hernández Collect 500th Hit By Way Of Solo Home Run For Red Sox
Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran
Previous Article

Watch Jarren Duran Hit First MLB Home Run For Red Sox Against Blue Jays
New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles
Next Article

Patriots Finalize Joint Practices With Eagles, Giants Before Preseason Matchups

Picked For You

Related