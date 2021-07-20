Watch Danny Santana Blast Red Sox’s Fifth Home Run Vs. Blue Jays

Everyone was getting involved Monday night

Danny Santana returned to the Red Sox lineup Monday against the Blue Jays and kept the line moving on more than one occasion.

Santana hit Boston’s fifth home run of the game in the fourth inning. It extended the Red Sox lead to 12-0 after scoring eight runs on three homers in the first inning.

Check out Santana’s blast to center:

Santana’s solo shot measured 432 feet. The Red Sox utilityman, who got the start at first base Monday, was 2-for-3 with three RBIs in the early going. It was his fourth home run of the season.

