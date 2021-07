NESN Logo Sign In

It only was a matter of time before Jarren Duran hit his first Major League Baseball home run.

And that time came Monday night when he put the Boston Red Sox on the board against the Toronto Blue Jays in the first inning.

Kiké Hernández led the inning off with a double, which paved the way for Duran to make it a 2-0 game with a homer to left field.

Check it out:

Welcome to the show, kid.