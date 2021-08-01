Red Sox Notes: Nathan Eovaldi Not Immune To Starters’ Recent Struggles

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox have been hindered by their starting pitching lately, and Saturday’s 9-5 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays revealed not even their interim ace is immune.

Nathan Eovaldi got the start in a must-win game for Boston, and he seemed like a safe option. He entered the night with a 3.49 ERA, the best among the six-man rotation with exception of Tanner Houck, who had a 3.00 ERA in four starts before he was optioned this week to Triple-A Worcester.

The Red Sox split the six-game stretch between starts for Eovaldi (his last one came in a July 24 loss to the New York Yankees,) and in that span, the team’s starters allowed 24 runs through 26 innings — an 8.31 ERA. Eovaldi on Saturday needed to be the hero with first place in the American League East on the line, but instead gave up five runs on six hits through 5 1/3 innings.

“It’s very frustrating to me, especially how big this game was for us tonight,” Eovaldi said postgame. “For the guys to come out and get three runs early for me, then I end up giving up two in the first and then tying it up 3-3, then they end up taking the lead, it was frustrating for me tonight.”

He said he felt he struggled to command his fastball. Data from Baseball Savant shows he had 17 fastballs called as balls. Against the Yankees on July 24, there were just four fastballs outside of the strike zone.

Manager Alex Cora also noted that Eovaldi’s fastball was a big factor in the Rays’ comeback.

“This is a team that is very aggressive in the zone,” manager Alex Cora said postgame. “They got fastballs in the zone and they didn’t miss them. We didn’t play good defense behind him at some point, and when you give the offense more than 27 outs, you keep the line moving, moving, moving, bad things happen. They kept putting pressure on us the whole night.”