Rays’ Jeffrey Springs Suffered Knee Sprain In Scary Injury Vs. Red Sox

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Jeffrey Springs had Tropicana Field quiet in the top of the seventh inning when he went down in foul territory clutching at his knee, but the diagnosis seems positive considering how severe things seemed.

Springs, who made 16 appearances for the Boston Red Sox in 2020, was trying to field a bunt from his former teammate Rafael Devers when he suffered the injury.

He made a one-handed grab but couldn’t attempt the throw, instead falling out of play and throwing the ball away. He remained on the ground holding his right knee, but eventually walked off under his own power after he was assisted by the medical staff.

He was later diagnosed with a right knee sprain.

Jeffrey Springs leaves the game with a knee injury. Follow along for the latest on the @RaysBaseball pitcher! #RaysUp pic.twitter.com/eF57x1slQg — Bally Sports Florida & Bally Sports Sun (@BallySportsFL) August 1, 2021

Springs has been decent in relief for the Rays this season, entering Saturday with a 3.45 ERA through 44.1 innings in a career-high 42 games.

There was no immediate timeline for his injury or more information on the severity of his injury, but one other instance that immediately comes to mind is another former Red Sox player — Jacoby Ellsbury. Ellsbury suffered a right knee sprain with the New York Yankees in 2015 and was sidelined for nearly two months.