Red Sox Wrap: Rays Take Series, Division Lead With 9-5 Win

First, the Boston Red Sox lost their lead. In doing so, they also lost the series and their spot atop the American League East standings.

With a 9-5 win that took two comebacks Saturday, the Tampa Bay Rays now pull ahead to first place in the division, improving to 63-42 on the season as the Red Sox fall to 63-43.

Eovaldi fell to 9-6 with the loss as Boston gave up two leads and stranded loaded bases in the sixth and seventh innings, despite two-run homers from both Xander Bogaerts and Bobby Dalbec.

Here’s how it all went down.

GAME IN A WORD

Costly.

The division is too tight to drop two straight games to the team breathing down your neck.

ON THE MOUND

— Nathan Eovaldi struggled Saturday, getting hit around in his 5 1/3 innings.