Watch Xander Bogaerts Hit First Home Run In 12 Games To Boost Red Sox Vs. Rays

That didn't take long

by

Xander Bogaerts didn’t wait long to get in on the first-inning fun with the Red Sox during Saturday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

J.D. Martinez singled home Rafael Devers to give Boston an early 1-0 lead, and on the next at-bat Bogaerts hit his 16th home run of the season to put the Red Sox up 3-0. The blast traveled 413 feet, with the cutter from Ryan Yarbrough flying off the bat at 104 mph.

Bogaerts has been going through a bit of a slump lately. Through 20 games in the month of July, he was hitting just .227 entering Saturday — well below his season average of .308.

Here’s hoping the home run is enough to get him back on track.

