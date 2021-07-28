Patriots Training Camp: Two Starters Return From PUP List On Day 1

FOXBORO, Mass. — One day after landing on the active/physically unable to perform list, offensive tackle Trent Brown and linebacker Kyle Van Noy were present at the New England Patriots’ first training camp practice.
The presence of Brown and Van Noy indicated they have been removed from the PUP list. Van Noy practiced in a red non-contact jersey, however.
Brown and Van Noy both rejoined the Patriots this offseason after stints in Las Vegas and Miami, respectively. The former projects as the team’s starting right tackle; the latter is a projected starting linebacker who can play either on the edge or off the ball.
The following players were not spotted at the start of practice:
QB Jarrett Stidham
CB Stephon Gilmore
LB Brandon King
TE Dalton Keene
LB Chase Winovich
RB Rhamondre Stevenson
LB Cameron McGrone
LB Anfernee Jennings
LB Terez Hall
S Joshuah Bledsoe
TE Devin Asiasi
DT Byron Cowart
Stidham, Gilmore, King, Keene, Winovich, Hall and Cowart were placed on PUP last week. Stevenson, McGone and Bledsoe — all 2021 Patriots draft picks — are on the non-football injury list. Asiasi is on the reserve/COVID-19 list after testing positive despite reportedly being vaccinated.
Of that group, only Jennings was not on PUP, NFI or the COVID list as of Wednesday morning.
Gilmore also is in the midst of a contract dispute that prompted him to skip mandatory minicamp this spring.
The Patriots are scheduled to practice Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday this week.