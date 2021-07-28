Patriots Training Camp: Two Starters Return From PUP List On Day 1

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — One day after landing on the active/physically unable to perform list, offensive tackle Trent Brown and linebacker Kyle Van Noy were present at the New England Patriots’ first training camp practice.

The presence of Brown and Van Noy indicated they have been removed from the PUP list. Van Noy practiced in a red non-contact jersey, however.

Brown and Van Noy both rejoined the Patriots this offseason after stints in Las Vegas and Miami, respectively. The former projects as the team’s starting right tackle; the latter is a projected starting linebacker who can play either on the edge or off the ball.

The following players were not spotted at the start of practice:

QB Jarrett Stidham

CB Stephon Gilmore

LB Brandon King

TE Dalton Keene

LB Chase Winovich

RB Rhamondre Stevenson

LB Cameron McGrone

LB Anfernee Jennings

LB Terez Hall

S Joshuah Bledsoe

TE Devin Asiasi

DT Byron Cowart

Stidham, Gilmore, King, Keene, Winovich, Hall and Cowart were placed on PUP last week. Stevenson, McGone and Bledsoe — all 2021 Patriots draft picks — are on the non-football injury list. Asiasi is on the reserve/COVID-19 list after testing positive despite reportedly being vaccinated.

Of that group, only Jennings was not on PUP, NFI or the COVID list as of Wednesday morning.