MLB Rumors: Red Sox Among Eight Teams Interested In Max Scherzer

Could you imagine Chris Sale and Max Scherzer in the same rotation?

The Major League Baseball trade deadline is this Friday, and, as there usually is, big names have surfaced to be on the trading block. Scherzer, the Washington Nationals ace, is one of them.

The Nationals look to be sellers for this deadline, even if that means parting ways with big names like Scherzer, Trea Turner and Juan Soto. But could the Red Sox actually pull off a trade to land the three-time Cy Young Award winning Scherzer?

According to The Athletic’s Jayson Stark, the Red Sox are one of eight teams “known to be in on” the Nationals ace. The Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays also are among the eight reported teams.

The Yankees also reportedly checked in on Scherzer, but were told he’d “unlikely OK a trade” to New York.

These are the 8 teams known to be in on Max Scherzer, via multiple sources:



Dodgers

Giants

Padres

Red Sox

Rays

Blue Jays

Astros

Mets



Also heard Yankees checked in & were told he was unlikely to OK a trade there. Mets could be a long shot for the same reason. — Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) July 27, 2021

MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reported Monday as well that Scherzer’s preferred list includes Dodgers, San Francisco Giants and Padres.