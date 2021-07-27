MLB Rumors: Red Sox Among Eight Teams Interested In Max Scherzer

Could you imagine Chris Sale and Max Scherzer in the same rotation?
The Major League Baseball trade deadline is this Friday, and, as there usually is, big names have surfaced to be on the trading block. Scherzer, the Washington Nationals ace, is one of them.
The Nationals look to be sellers for this deadline, even if that means parting ways with big names like Scherzer, Trea Turner and Juan Soto. But could the Red Sox actually pull off a trade to land the three-time Cy Young Award winning Scherzer?
According to The Athletic’s Jayson Stark, the Red Sox are one of eight teams “known to be in on” the Nationals ace. The Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays also are among the eight reported teams.
The Yankees also reportedly checked in on Scherzer, but were told he’d “unlikely OK a trade” to New York.
MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reported Monday as well that Scherzer’s preferred list includes Dodgers, San Francisco Giants and Padres.
Scherzer, without a doubt, is the best starting pitcher who’s available on the market. But do the Red Sox have enough assets to trade for someone of Scherzer’s caliber without giving up too much of what has made this team so successful thus far in 2021?
The trade deadline is Friday at 3 p.m. ET, so we’ll certainly be keeping our eyes on what’s to come.
One thing’s for sure, though, Scherzer’s 2.83 ERA and 142 strikeouts to date will be a welcome addition anywhere.