Rob Gronkowski Wears Patriots Rings To Bucs’ Super Bowl Celebration

They say to never forget where you came from, and Rob Gronkowski certainly didn’t when he picked up his Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl ring Thursday.

Leonard Fournette took to Instagram to share the Bucs’ Super Bowl celebration, and in addition to a cameo from quarterback Tom Brady — who was recognizing his seventh Super Bowl — the video featured Gronkowski modeling his three Super Bowl rings from his time with the New England Patriots.

See for yourself here:

Gronkowski appeared in all 16 games for just the second time in his career en route to the Buccaneers’ title. He finished with 623 receiving yards and seven touchdowns upon coming out of retirement to reunite with Brady.

The Buccaneers’ rings feature a unique twist-off top, via The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin. As of this recording, it looked like Gronkowski’s was still in one piece, but who knows what will transpire overnight?