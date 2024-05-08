Nikki Glaser Reveals Ruthless Joke She Cut From Tom Brady Netflix Roast

Tom Brady was knocked around like a piñata Sunday during Netflix’s live roast of the legendary NFL quarterback.

Nothing was off-limits as part of the special, which included jokes about Brady’s divorce from Gisele Bündchen, Aaron Hernandez and the QB sticking it to Bill Belichick by leaving the New England Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Except one topic: Brady’s kids.

Nikki Glaser, a well-known comedian who participated in the roast, revealed such Monday on “The Howard Stern Show,” before then changing course and dropping a joke she ultimately cut from her segment.

“We all collectively just decided not to involve his kids too much in anything because they didn’t ask for that,” Glaser said. ” … So, I couldn’t say, ‘Tom, hopefully, we make out at the after-party — you can pretend I’m your son,'”

“My dad kissed me on the lips as a kid and throughout my adulthood, so I really related to that. I never judged it in any way, other than I thought it was a cute moment that we all took too seriously,” she added. “But yeah, there was things like that, that we all just agreed, ‘Let’s not throw the kids under the bus.’ Even though I just did it here.”

Glaser’s joke is in reference to the polarizing kiss Brady laid on his then-11-year-old son during the 2018 “Tom vs. Time” docuseries. Some saw the smooch as a loving display of affection, whereas others viewed the on-the-lips kiss as weird.

Nevertheless, Glaser and others decided not to go there Sunday night during Netflix’s “The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady” special, hosted by Kevin Hart. Which is OK, really, because they went everywhere else.

The whole roast, while extremely vulgar at points, was wildly entertaining, largely because it was a live show that engulfed social media. It seemed like everyone was watching, for one reason or another, and it was especially fascinating for Patriots fans still seeking closure for the Brady-Belichick era.