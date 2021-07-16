NESN Logo Sign In

There reportedly will not be an exhibition game in Las Vegas on Friday.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Team USA’s game against Australia has been canceled due to health and safety protocols. Team USA’s game against Spain on Sunday still is a go.

Health and safety protocols force cancellation of USA-Australia exhibition game on Friday. Team USA will conclude its exhibition schedule vs. Spain on Sunday. https://t.co/dRcr4dMjqT — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 16, 2021

The news comes just one day after Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal entered health and safety protocols. He reportedly will miss the entire Tokyo Olympics that are set to kick off July 23.

Team USA suffered back-to-back losses before picking up its first win against Argentina.