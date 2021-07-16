Team USA-Australia Exhibition Game Reportedly Canceled Due To Health And Safety Protocols

Team USA still will play Sunday

by

There reportedly will not be an exhibition game in Las Vegas on Friday.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Team USA’s game against Australia has been canceled due to health and safety protocols. Team USA’s game against Spain on Sunday still is a go.

The news comes just one day after Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal entered health and safety protocols. He reportedly will miss the entire Tokyo Olympics that are set to kick off July 23.

Team USA suffered back-to-back losses before picking up its first win against Argentina.

More:

Watch NBA Draft Prospect Smash Face Off Rim While Throwing Down Dunk
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge
Previous Article

MLB Rumors: Yankees’ Aaron Judge Tested Negative For COVID-19 At All-Star Game

Picked For You

Related