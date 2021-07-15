NESN Logo Sign In

Team USA men’s basketball finally got its first win against Argentina after back-to-back losses in preparation for the Tokyo Olympics, but reportedly were delivered bad news Wednesday night.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Bradley Beal entered health and safety protocols. His return to action is unknown at the time.

Wizards star Bradley Beal has entered health and safety protocols at Team USA camp, placing his return to play status up in the air, sources tell me and @joevardon. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 15, 2021

It’s unclear if Beal actually has COVID-19 or just had close contact with someone who tested positive. Regardless, it’s a big blow to Team USA with the Olympics set to begin July 23.

Beal’s teammate, Jayson Tatum, had a bout with COVID-19 during the 2020-21 NBA season that kept him sidelined for some time. The Boston Celtics star was open about how it impacted him, and how Tatum still got winded easily after his return.

It’s certainly not ideal to lose Beal for any reason, especially with his return being up in the air.