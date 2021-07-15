Tanner Houck Offers Glowing Review Of Red Sox Prospect Jarren Duran

NESN Logo Sign In

Tanner Houck also is a member of the Jarren Duran fan club.

The Boston Red Sox reportedly will promote Duran for this weekend’s series with the New York Yankees, whose COVID-19 situation forced the postponement of Thursday’s scheduled opener. Duran is a consensus top three prospect in the organization.

During a media availability Thursday, Houck, who himself is set to rejoin the Red Sox this weekend, offered a glowing review of Duran.

“I’ll just let his game speak for itself,” Houck said, via MLB.com’s Ian Browne. “He’s a high-motor guy, a lot of energy. I’m excited to see what I can do. He’s truly a special player I think Boston fans will really appreciate.”

When Duran will make his big league debut remains to be seen. Major League Baseball has yet to announce any further scheduling adjustments for this weekend’s Yankees-Red Sox series.

However, one thing is clear: Duran’s promotion, while exciting for Boston and its fans, creates a new set of questions.