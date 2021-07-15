NESN Logo Sign In

Major League Baseball fans will have to wait another day to see baseball return to action.

Thursday night?s Boston Red Sox versus New York Yankees game has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests, according to a statement MLB released.

“Following positive COVID-19 tests within the Yankees organization, tonight’s game between the Yankees and the Red Sox at Yankee Stadium has been postponed to allow for continued testing and contact tracing,” the statement read, per The Boston Globe’s Peter Abraham. “MLB will continue to provide scheduling updates as available.”

Reports surfaced earlier Thursday that the Yankees canceled their batting practice “out of abundance of caution,” per MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch, due to health and safety protocols.

There certainly was much to be excited about for this series. Not only was it the first game after the All-Star break, but Red Sox fans were about to get their first look at Jarren Duran in the big leagues after the prospect was called up to Boston on Wednesday night.

For now, Friday’s game still is a go.