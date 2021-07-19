The Boston Red Sox hope some changes will jumpstart their offense against the Toronto Blue Jays.
Red Sox manager Alex Cora moves Jarren Duran up to No. 2 in the batting order for Monday’s series opener against the Blue Jays. Having batted sixth and seventh in his first two big-league games, the Red Sox center fielder has a chance to spark their offense from a higher spot in the order.
The Red Sox have lost six of their last eight games amid their offensive woes and now lead the American League East division by just a half game.
Duran’s move to No. 2 means Alex Verdugo drops from that spot to sixth but will continue in left field. Verdugo has been struggling lately, and Cora has moved him down the order in an effort to help him heat up again. Right fielder Hunter Renfroe completes the outfield trio and will move down one spot in the order to seventh.
Second baseman Kiké Hernández leads off for Boston, followed by Duran. Shortstop Xander Bogaerts and third baseman Rafael Devers both move up one spot in the order to third and fourth, respectively.
Designated hitter J.D. Martinez usually bats third but he’ll hit fifth Monday, with Verdugo following him.
First baseman Danny Santana returns to the Red Sox lineup for the first time since July 6. A quad injury had sidelined him for almost two weeks.
Cather Kevin Plawecki starts for the first time since June 13. He’ll catch for starting pitcher Nick Pivetta, who leads Boston’s starters in opponents’ batting average (.221) and strikeouts (113) this season.
NESN will broadcast Red Sox-Blue Jays in full, with pregame coverage starting at 6 p.m. ET. First pitch is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. ET, and postgame coverage immediately will follow the final out.
Here are the full lineups for Monday’s Red Sox-Blue Jays game.
RED SOX (56-38)
Kiké Hernández, 2B
Jarren Duran, CF
Xander Bogaerts, SS
Rafael Devers, 3B
J.D. Martinez, DH
Alex Verdugo, LF
Hunter Renfroe, RF
Danny Santana, 1B
Kevin Plawecki, C
Nick Pivetta, RHP (7-4, 4.30 ERA)
BLUE JAYS (48-42)
Marcus Semien, 2B
Bo Bichette, SS
Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B
George Springer, CF
Teoscar Hernandez, RF
Randal Grichuk, DH
Cavan Biggio, 3B
Lourdes Gurriel Jr., LF
Reese McGuire, C
Ross Stripling, RHP (3-5, 4.34 ERA)