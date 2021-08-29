Bill Belichick Explains Patriots’ Shaun Wade, Sony Michel Trades

NESN Logo Sign In

With cutdown day looming, the New England Patriots executed a pair of trades this week.

First, they shipped running back Sony Michel to the Los Angeles Rams. One day later, they sent two Day 3 draft picks to the Baltimore Ravens to acquire rookie cornerback Shaun Wade.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addressed both during an interview with 98.5 The Sports Hub ahead of Sunday night’s preseason finale against the New York Giants.

Belichick said the Patriots had their eye on Wade ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft. Once considered a likely first-round prospect, he fell to the fifth round after a rough final season at Ohio State.

“Shaun was a player that we liked in the draft,” Belichick said. “He has some versatility, played really all the corner positions at Ohio State, inside and outside. He’s a smart guy and can pick things up, multiples up. Obviously played at a high level of competition. I’m happy to have the opportunity to add him to our group.”

Wade is in uniform and could make his Patriots debut against the Giants.

The Patriots’ depth at running back made Michel, a 2018 first-round draft pick, expendable. He appeared in 38 games over his three seasons in New England and played a key role in the team’s most recent Super Bowl run in 2018.