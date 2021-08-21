NESN Logo Sign In

Brock Holt on Friday returned to Fenway Park for the second time — and the first time with fans — since he left the Boston Red Sox organization in 2020. But before he hit leadoff for the Texas Rangers as they fell to the Red Sox, Holt and his wife, Lakyn, made perhaps an even more important stop.

The couple visited the Jimmy Fund Clinic at the Dana Farber Cancer Institute with boxes of cookies.

Brock & Lakyn back in Boston making a cookie stop!

Their friendship, love, & dedication for our @TheJimmyFund clinic families, & staff made its way up to the 3rd floor.

They bring joy into our clinic even from outside the building?

Always a special part of our Jimmy Fund team? pic.twitter.com/jYjLRKAiJm — Lisa @ Jimmy Fund Clinic (@JFCactivities) August 20, 2021

During his time in Boston, Holt was a five-time Jimmy Fund captain, and his contributions to the organization led him to become the team’s nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award in four separate seasons.

“The kids I’ve been able to form a relationship with, the families I’ve been able to form relationships with, they’re a huge part of my life, and Lakyn’s also,” Holt said in 2018. “We keep in contact with a lot of kids that we’ve met over the years, and just seeing them and having them out to games and FaceTiming all that other stuff, they’ve become like family to us. It’s a special place that we’re very, very fortunate to be a small part of it.”

