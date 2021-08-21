Red Sox Notes: Chris Sale Appreciative, Never Satisfied With Each Outing

We don’t need to tell you that Chris Sale is someone who lives and breathes baseball. But that was further proven Friday night.
Sale tossed five shutout innings in the Boston Red Sox’s 6-0 win over the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park. The outing helped snap a three-game losing streak and got the Red Sox back in the win column.
The lefty did give up five hits, but never allowed anyone to score, which already is an improvement from his debut last week when he surrendered back-to-back solo home runs for just the second time in his career.
Sale did have three fewer strikeouts, but he gave the Red Sox what they needed — and that was a chance to win.
“That’s what I’m here to do,” Sale said after the game. “I’m here to win games.”
And won games he has, but there’s a reason why Sale never is satisfied.
“To be honest with you I’m never satisfied,” Sale said. “I wanted to go six innings tonight, and if I went six then I’d wanna go seven. Appreciation? Yeah, I’m definitely appreciative of where I’m at. But satisfaction can be a slippery slope in sports, especially in this game. And I choose to stay away from that because if you’re satisfied, you’re not trying to get better, honestly. If you’re satisfied with something you’re good with it, and if you’re good with it you might put it to the side and not give it the attention it needs. That’s not exactly what we do.”
Here are some other notes from Friday’s Red Sox-Rangers game:
— Xander Bogaerts spent the eight-year anniversary of his Major League Baseball debut with the Red Sox by enjoying a 2-for-4 night with a run and two RBIs. The run came via his 20th home run of the season.
“I’ve come a long way,” Bogaerts told reporters. “I’ve learned a lot. I went through ups and downs. So I kind of cherish every moment that I have now. I know I’m still young, but it’s fun just going out there.”
Alex Cora also had quite the declaration for Bogaerts and all he’s done for the Red Sox.
— Cora noted Sale would have gone six innings, but the fifth went a little too long for their liking. And because the Red Sox are treating August like it’s April, they are being extra cautious in trying to protect the southpaw.
— Old friend Brock Holt led off for the Rangers against Chris Sale. That certainly is no easy feat, and according to The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier, facing a left-handed pitcher is something Holt hasn’t done since 2016.
Holt also received a nice standing ovation from the Fenway Park crowd.
— Kyle Schwarber continued to be productive at the plate for Boston.
The designated hitter went 2-for-2 with a double, run and two walks as he showcased his plate patience once again.
— The Red Sox hope to make it two straight wins when they send Eduardo Rodriguez to the mound Saturday night. First pitch from Fenway Park is set for 7:15 p.m. ET.