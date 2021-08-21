Red Sox Notes: Chris Sale Appreciative, Never Satisfied With Each Outing

NESN Logo Sign In

We don’t need to tell you that Chris Sale is someone who lives and breathes baseball. But that was further proven Friday night.

Sale tossed five shutout innings in the Boston Red Sox’s 6-0 win over the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park. The outing helped snap a three-game losing streak and got the Red Sox back in the win column.

The lefty did give up five hits, but never allowed anyone to score, which already is an improvement from his debut last week when he surrendered back-to-back solo home runs for just the second time in his career.

Sale did have three fewer strikeouts, but he gave the Red Sox what they needed — and that was a chance to win.

“That’s what I’m here to do,” Sale said after the game. “I’m here to win games.”

And won games he has, but there’s a reason why Sale never is satisfied.

“To be honest with you I’m never satisfied,” Sale said. “I wanted to go six innings tonight, and if I went six then I’d wanna go seven. Appreciation? Yeah, I’m definitely appreciative of where I’m at. But satisfaction can be a slippery slope in sports, especially in this game. And I choose to stay away from that because if you’re satisfied, you’re not trying to get better, honestly. If you’re satisfied with something you’re good with it, and if you’re good with it you might put it to the side and not give it the attention it needs. That’s not exactly what we do.”