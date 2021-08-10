Celtics Announce Bruno Fernando Will Join Summer League Roster

The Summer Celtics have reinforcements in the front court

by

The Boston Celtics got along just fine in their exciting 85-83 win over the Atlanta Hawks in their Summer League game Sunday.

But they’re getting some reinforcements.

The Celtics on Monday announced Bruno Fernando will join the team in Las Vegas. The 22-year-old center was added to their Summer League roster following the finalization of the three-team trade that landed him in Boston.

The deal between the Celtics, Atlanta Hawks and Sacramento Kings that helped Boston acquire Fernando and Kris Dunn from the Hawks was locked up Saturday.

That’s a good sign for Fernando’s standing with the team, as the Celtics will get to evaluate his play in a thin Summer League front court while getting him acclimated to his younger teammates.

