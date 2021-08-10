NESN Logo Sign In

The Connecticut Sun almost are back.

After a lengthy break for the WNBA All-Star Game and 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the league’s unofficial second half of the season tips off Thursday with quite the headliner.

The Sun, who sit atop the Eastern Conference, will face the West’s No. 1 Seattle Storm for the inaugural Commissioner’s Cup.

“Whoever wins this game definitely gets bragging rights and we’re probably gonna see them in the playoffs as well so this is a very important game,” Sun star Jonquel Jones said of the matchup in a video posted by the WNBA on Monday.

The Commissioner’s Cup finalists were determined in a regular season tournament in which the Sun and Storm came out on top.

Jonquel Jones, the odds-on favorite to win the MVP, played in just one of Connecticut’s two games against Seattle so far this season and looks forward to the challenge. Especially the tall task of guarding Breanna Stewart, who is her teammate overseas with the Russian club UMMC Ekaterinburg.

“I’m looking forward to it, I think it’s gonna be super fun,” Jonquel Jones said. “I’m excited for it, especially to be part of the first Commissioner’s Cup Championship? That’s an honor, that’s a privilege, but it’s something that we’ve worked hard towards and we deserve to be there.”