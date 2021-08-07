NESN Logo Sign In

The deal is done.

The Boston Celtics on Saturday finalized a three-team trade with the Atlanta Hawks and Sacramento Kings to acquire Kris Dunn and Bruno Fernando.

The Celtics dealt Tristan Thompson to the Kings, who send Delon Wright to the Hawks to complete the transaction.

Boston also receives a future second round draft pick (Portland’s in 2023), while creating a $9,720,900 traded player exception for Thompson. In acquiring Dunn and Fernando from Atlanta, the Celtics used what was left of a TPE created after dealing Kemba Walker.

Dunn, 27, enters his sixth season in the NBA with a career average of 8.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.5 steals in 24.1 minutes per game.

Fernando, 22, averaged 3.3 points on 49 percent shooting with 3.1 rebounds in 10.6 minutes per game.