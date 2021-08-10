Celtics’ Payton Pritchard Knows There’s ‘Always Stuff To Improve On’

NESN Logo Sign In

Summer League appears to be treating Payton Pritchard well.

The Boston Celtics guard did not partake in the league last year as it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Pritchard has been taking 3-pointers whenever he can, including a go-ahead one Sunday against the Atlanta Hawks before Romeo Langford drained the game-winning shot.

Pritchard impressed during his rookie season in Boston, and looks to play an even bigger role this coming season under new head coach Ime Udoka.

So, what’s Pritchard doing in order to develop his game further?

“Just shooting off the pick-and-roll, shooting in a different variety of ways,” Pritchard told reporters, via MassLive’s Souichi Terada. “Just adding that. As the games go on, just getting into the paint now. It’s the first game so our wind was not the same and stuff like that. There’s always stuff to improve on.”

There certainly will be plenty of room for Pritchard to shine as a star for a Celtics team that traded Kemba Walker in the offseason, and he should have a nice role to carve out for himself once the season begins.