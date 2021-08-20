Robert Williams Drops Great Reaction To Reported Extension With Celtics

It's as clear as ever that the Celtics have big plans for Williams

by

Robert Williams no longer is just a youngster trying to make it in the NBA. It’s put-up or shut-up time for him.

The Boston Celtics and the 23-year-old big man reportedly agreed to a four-year extension worth $54 million. He’s only started 13 games in his three-year career, but has shown he is knocking on the door to truly breaking out. So, while the deal might seem like an overpay now, it is more so representative of what the Celtics seem to believe he can be.

Williams always has been witty, and his reaction on Twitter after the news came out was very on brand for him.

“Man (expletive) done got serious,” he tweeted.

Williams will be joined in the frontcourt this season by Al Horford and Enes Kanter. If he continues to develop, he will without question be the most important member of that trio.

