Christian Arroyo Can Play First Base For Red Sox Under One Condition

Boston Red Sox infielder Christian Arroyo will continue his rehab assignment on Thursday with Triple-A Worcester.

Arroyo was out of the lineup for the WooSox for Wednesday’s game, but manager Alex Cora shared via Zoom that he was just getting the day off. Instead, Arroyo took batting practice at Polar Park and will rest up before a start at second base Thursday.

The 26-year-old has dealt with a string of unfortunate injuries this season. Most recently, while stretching to make a play against the New York Yankees, the utility man basically dropped into a full split causing a hamstring injury.

It was Arroyo’s first time playing first base, and as Cora shared when asked if the team would try him again at the position, there’d be a contingency:

“As long as he doesn’t stretch, or slip, whatever you want to call it,” Cora said. “He’s going to work at first, I don’t think he’s going to start at first base, but he’s going to get some work in at first base.”

With Bobby Dalbec playing better of late and the acquisitions of Kyle Schwarber and Travis Shaw, the necessity might not be there to train Arroyo to play first anyway.

This is his third stint on the 10-day injured list this season. The first two times were a result of getting hit with a pitch in the same time within 10 days of each other.