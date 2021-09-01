NESN Logo Sign In

The Eastern Conference-leading Connecticut Sun extended their winning streak to nine straight games against the Washington Mystics on Tuesday night with a 85-75 victory.

Connecticut has now won nine of their last 10 games en route to a 21-6 overall record, dropping only their WNBA Commissioner’s Cup game against the Seattle Storm though it didn’t count against their record.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Sun put together a dominant third quarter on both ends of the floor and it helped Connecticut extend its eight-point halftime advantage to 74-53 heading into the fourth. Brionna Jones was among the key contributors as she scored nine points in the quarter while converting four of her six shot attempts in the 10-minute frame.

The Connecticut defense, which has been stellar throughout the campaign, limited the Mystics to just 16 points in the quarter as the Sun outscored Washington 29-16. The Sun used an extended 17-5 scoring run during the final 5:04 of the quarter to pull away. Washington trailed by 20 points with 3:38 remaining before ending the game on a 12-2 scoring run to make the final score a bit more respectable.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Jonquel Jones once again did Jonquel Jones things Tuesday night as she led the Sun early on by scoring 21 of her game-high 31 points in the first half. Jones was an extremely efficient 7-for-8 from the field during the first half while converting a pair from long range, as well. She finished shooting 12-for-17 from the floor with 14 rebounds and three blocks.

— Brionna Jones was a team-best +18 in her 18 first-half minutes, depicting her contributions on both ends. She scored 13 of her 22 points before the break before finishing 10-for-14 from the floor with 10 rebounds.

— Washington was led by Shatori Walker-Kimbrough in the loss as she finished with a team-high 17 points on 4-for-5 from the field.

WAGER WATCH

If you bet $100 on the Sun to win by anywhere from 5-10 points, you would have walked away $255 richer Tuesday, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.