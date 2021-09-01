Celtics Twitter Predictably Sad After Tacko Fall Reportedly Signs With Cavs

NESN Logo Sign In

Tacko Fall quickly became a fan-favorite while a member of the Boston Celtics, and that was clear as ever Tuesday night.

The Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the 7-foot-5 center, ending his time in Boston.

TD Garden frequently filled with “We want Tacko” chants, and Brad Stevens even hyped up the crowd before having Fall sub into a game.

But it was more than the fans, Fall was beloved by his Celtics teammates, too.

So you probably can guess how Twitter reacted when the news broke that Fall no longer would be wearing green next season.

The loss of Tacko Fall may just be the most devastating in @celtics history! — Michael A. Gleb II (@michaelgleb) September 1, 2021

Boston Celtics legend, Tacko Fall https://t.co/ZTfYWr37SC — EL MÁS GRANDE DEL ESTE (@HeatCulture_) September 1, 2021

I will miss Tacko so much. He exudes nothing but positive energy, every day. Just a great human to whom I wish nothing but the best in the future. https://t.co/KaVPeWAriR — Marc D'Amico (@Marc_DAmico) September 1, 2021

I am sad, but I guess if I have to go back to Cleveland now I will do what I must. https://t.co/UdJVDTVrug — Nick Lanciani ?? (@lanci53) September 1, 2021

Gonna miss Tacko in Boston. Everyone, and I mean EVERYONE who meets Tacko loves him. ? and his development from when he first arrived at UCF has been so impressive. https://t.co/Z1ZGaqR3BT — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) September 1, 2021

Don't cry because it's over smile because it happened https://t.co/GkWGNarRRA — Tim McKone (@Tim_McKone) September 1, 2021