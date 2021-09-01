Celtics Twitter Predictably Sad After Tacko Fall Reportedly Signs With Cavs

Tacko Fall quickly became a fan-favorite while a member of the Boston Celtics, and that was clear as ever Tuesday night.
The Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the 7-foot-5 center, ending his time in Boston.
TD Garden frequently filled with “We want Tacko” chants, and Brad Stevens even hyped up the crowd before having Fall sub into a game.
But it was more than the fans, Fall was beloved by his Celtics teammates, too.
So you probably can guess how Twitter reacted when the news broke that Fall no longer would be wearing green next season.