NESN Logo Sign In

You could guess exactly why Xander Bogaerts was pulled from Tuesday’s Boston Red Sox game against the Tampa Bay Rays in the second inning.

Then, the team confirmed the worst when it revealed he tested positive for COVID-19.

Bogaerts is the 10th member of the Red Sox organization to land on the related injury list.

To this point, the Red Sox have seen Kiké Hernández, Christian Arroyo, Martín Pérez, Matt Barnes and Hirokazu Sawamura all test positive for the virus, along with coaches Kiyoshi Momose and Ramón Vázquez.

Bogaerts was 1-for-1 with an RBI prior to going back out for defense before he learned of the positive test mid-game and left to quarantine.

In addition to Josh Taylor, first base coach Tom Goodwin was named a close contact.

Talk about awful timing, too, with a critical series against the first-place Rays underway. It’s hard to imagine MLB won’t step in at this point.