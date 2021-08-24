NESN Logo Sign In

David Krejci stunned a lot of Boston Bruins fans when he announced he would return to his native Czech Republic to continue his professional hockey career.

Krejci centered the second line and was a staple in the lineup. Oftentimes underrated, his best hockey came in the playoffs and clearly was well-liked and respected throughout the organization.

So it really came as no surprise that general manager Don Sweeney and head coach Bruce Cassidy both revealed they left the door open for Krejci to return to the Bruins.

But Krejci on Monday put to rest any hope of a potential return to Boston when the Czech season ends as he was introduced as the HC Olomouc club’s newest member. He was asked about returning to his former club, but Krejci revealed that won’t happen.

“I will stay in Olomouc all season, I signed a one-year contract,” Krejci told reporters, via the HC Olomouc club’s website and translated by Google. “I’m not dealing with what’s next at all at the moment, but returning to Boston in the spring is definitely not in the game.”

Of course, Krejci still could return for the 2022-23 NHL season, but that’s quite a ways off.

The Czech season typically ends in April, so should Krejci have a change of heart, he’d need to go through waivers in order to return to the Bruins. However, it’s unlikely someone of his caliber would go unclaimed.