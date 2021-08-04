Jerry Remy Steps Away From NESN Red Sox Booth For Cancer Treatment

NESN’s Boston Red Sox broadcast will be without Jerry Remy for the foreseeable future.

Remy on Wednesday announced he will step away from the broadcast booth for an indefinite period of time to receive treatment for lung cancer. The 68-year-old has been NESN’s color analyst for Red Sox games since 1988.

Here’s his full statement:

Dear Red Sox Nation,

I’d like to share that I’ll be stepping away from the NESN broadcast for the time being to undergo lung cancer treatment. As I’ve done before and will continue to do, I will battle this with everything I have.

I am so grateful for the support from NESN, the Red Sox and all of you. I hope that I’ll be rejoining you in your living rooms soon. Lastly, I’d like to thank my medical team for all they’ve done for me throughout the treatment process.

Yours Truly,

Jerry

Remy, a 10-year Major League Baseball veteran, played for the Red Sox between 1978 and 1984. He has undergone multiple cancer treatments since first being diagnosed with lung cancer in 2008.