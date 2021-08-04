Red Sox Reinstate Matt Barnes From COVID-19 IL; Option Jonathan Araúz

Boston needs its All-Star closer right now

The Red Sox seem to be in the clear with COVID-19.

Boston placed Matt Barnes on the virus-related injury list Tuesday ahead of a series opener with the Detroit Tigers. The closer was awaiting the results of his test after the rest of the team tested negative and was quarantined out of precaution.

Manager Alex Cora confirmed pregame Wednesday that Barnes was “good to go,” having tested negative for the virus. The Red Sox since have officially reinstated Barnes back to their active roster.

To make room, infielder Jonathan Araúz was optioned to Triple-A Worcester.

Amid a five-game losing streak, Boston could use Barnes back in the bullpen. Its relievers all season have helped carry the team through adversity, and while both the offense and rotation have hit simultaneous slumps again, an All-Star closer is something you can’t afford to be without long-term.

And more importantly, it appears the Red Sox avoided an outbreak.

