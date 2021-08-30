Martín Pérez Latest Member Of Red Sox To Test Positive For COVID-19

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox have a bit of a COVID-19 problem.

Manager Alex Cora revealed Monday prior to the series opener against the Tampa Bay Rays that Martín Pérez tested positive for COVID-19. He now is the third member of the roster to contract the virus after Kiké Hernández and Christian Arroyo tested positive over the last couple of days.

“We found out not too long ago,” Cora said over Zoom. “So we’re going through the process, through protocol, close contact, people getting tested and everything else.”

Strength coach Kiyoshi Mimose also tested positive.

Cora said the Red Sox do have a taxi squad in Tampa at Tropicana Field, but everyone will need to clear COVID-19 protocols. Contact tracing also was underway prior to the start of the game to ensure no one else has a positive case.

The good news, though, is that Hernández and Arroyo are feeling better. However, Mimose is “feeling weak.”

There still is no starting pitcher ready to go for Tuesday’s second game against the Rays, but that remains even more up in the air as the team undergoes all the testing.